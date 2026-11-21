Jason Miller's consulting revenues rise from $4 million to nearly $15 million
Jason Miller, longtime adviser to Donald Trump, just reported a huge jump in revenue for his consulting businesses, going from $4 million last year to almost $15 million between October 2025 and September 2026.
That includes a $100,000 transfer from Semafor that covered consulting work related to booking guests for events, around a week after Semafor hosted its World Economy 2026 summit in Washington.
Jason Miller registered as foreign agent
Miller's companies worked with major clients like India's government and Romania, plus firms like Bridgewater Associates and Paramount Skydance.
Because of his international work, he registered as a foreign agent and emphasized that he's always played by the rules when it comes to ethics and financial disclosures.