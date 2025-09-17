Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO to list today: What to expect

Strong revenue growth and profits

Started just five years ago, Jay Ambe already runs 17 City Square Mart stores across Gujarat using a franchise model to sell everyday essentials and more.

The company saw its revenue jump 42% to ₹47.40 crore and profits rise by 78% this year.

Money from the IPO will help them buy a new store in Ahmedabad and open more outlets soon.

The gray market hints at a listing price around ₹85-86 per share—higher than their issue price—so it looks like an exciting start for this young brand.