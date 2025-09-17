Jio BlackRock sees $3 trillion mutual fund market in India

Jio BlackRock—a team-up between Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services and global giant BlackRock—believes India's mutual fund market could triple by 2032. Right now, it's worth nearly $900 billion (about ₹74 lakh crore). They say the big boost will come from increasing domestic investor participation, a shift away from old-school savings like gold, and easier digital access.

Fund house is already off to a flying start They're blending Jio's massive digital reach with BlackRock's investment know-how to offer both active and passive funds.

Their strategies use data from over 400 indicators across 1,000 stocks.

Since launching in July 2024, they pulled in over $2 billion in just three days.

Up next: sector-rotating and multi-asset funds designed to grow the whole market—not just steal customers.

What's driving the boom in India's mutual fund market? In the last five years, Indians have doubled their investments in mutual funds as more people move money out of gold and property into stocks and financial products.

Passive options are catching on fast—even with tough competition from older fund houses and fintech apps.

For anyone thinking about building wealth or jumping into investing, this could be a game-changer.