Oil prices steady as Russia warns of output cuts Business Sep 17, 2025

Oil prices barely budged this Wednesday (September 17, 2024), with Brent at $68.46 and US crude at $64.51 per barrel.

This calm follows a recent jump caused by Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil sites.

Meanwhile, Russia's oil pipeline monopoly Transneft has warned producers they may have to cut output following the drone attacks, according to industry sources.