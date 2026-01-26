Who blocked the trade deal between India and US?

US Senator Ted Cruz has claimed that Vice President JD Vance and White House Economic Adviser Peter Navarro were behind blocking a proposed trade deal between the United States and India. The revelation was made during a private meeting with donors, Axios reported. The audio recordings also criticize President Donald Trump for "sometimes" obstructing the proposed US-India trade deal.

Policy critique Cruz criticizes Trump's trade policy The 10-minute audio clip, shared with Axios by a Republican source, criticizes the Trump administration's trade policy. This comes at a time when India and the US have been negotiating trade deals for some time now. The negotiations gained even more importance after the Trump administration imposed an additional 25% tariff on India, taking total duties to 50%.

Tariff warning Cruz warns Trump about potential consequences of tariffs Cruz had warned Trump about the possible repercussions of the Liberation Day tariffs on countries worldwide. He cautioned that these tariffs could increase prices and hurt Americans' retirement savings accounts, potentially costing the Republican party both the House and Senate to opposition Democrats in 2026 midterm elections. Cruz recalled a late-night call with Trump shortly after the tariffs were announced, during which several senators urged him to reconsider.

Advertisement