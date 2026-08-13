JD.com tops Q2 forecasts after extended 618 despite 2.9% decline
JD.com just outperformed expectations for Q2 2026, even though its revenue dipped 2.9% from last year, it still hit a solid 346.4 billion yuan ($51.37 billion), topping what analysts predicted.
The big reason? The 618 shopping festival, which celebrates JD.com's birthday and lasted longer this year, gave shoppers more time to snag deals.
Government subsidies spur bigger e-commerce purchases
With the extended 618, brands had extra days to roll out discounts and promos, helping JD.com stay strong despite tough economic times.
Across China's e-commerce scene, government subsidies encouraged people to make bigger purchases (even as consumer confidence took a hit from the property market slump), while competition between platforms heated up as some e-commerce juggernauts engaged in a bruising price war.