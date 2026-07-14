Jeetu Patel: AI to create more jobs over 5 years
Jeetu Patel, President of Cisco Systems, is pretty optimistic about the future of AI in the workplace.
He says that over the next five years, AI will actually open up more job opportunities than it takes away.
Sharing his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), Patel noted, "Automation does not eliminate the need for human contribution. It often reveals how much more could be accomplished with it."
Patel urges workers build AI skills
Patel points out that while AI boosts efficiency and lowers costs, it also creates new challenges where humans are needed to add value.
This shift leads to fresh markets, products, and ultimately, more jobs.
He believes being fluent in AI will be a game-changer for workers, making them up to 100 times more productive in some roles.
His advice? Adapt and build those AI skills if you want to thrive as workplaces evolve.