Jeff Bezos becomes 2nd richest after $140B Blue Origin valuation
Business
Jeff Bezos just moved up to become the second-richest person on the planet, passing Alphabet Inc. co-founder Larry Page.
Thanks to Blue Origin's new $140 billion valuation, which added a massive $87 billion to his net worth, Bezos now sits at $368.5 billion, right behind Elon Musk's $1.02 trillion.
Blue Origin secures 1st $4B funding
Blue Origin, Bezos's space company, raised outside funding for the first time, with a roughly $4 billion contribution from Coatue Management.
Even though Blue Origin made way less revenue than SpaceX last year ($800 million vs. $18.7 billion), Bezos still owns 93% of his company (compared to Musk's 35% stake in SpaceX).
This big ownership slice helped rocket his wealth upward, showing how much difference owning more of your own company can make.