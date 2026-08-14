Jeff Bezos close to joining $6bn bid for Liverpool FC
Business
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is close to joining a group aiming to buy more than 30% of Liverpool Football Club for about $6 billion.
He would team up with Amit Bhatia and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin, making this one of the biggest moves in football ownership, boosting Liverpool's status as a global powerhouse.
Fenway Sports Group will retain control
Liverpool's main owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), will keep control even if the deal goes through.
FSG rescued the club from financial trouble in 2010, and now they are confirming interest from Bhatia's consortium, with an official update expected soon.
If it happens, this would be Bezos's first step into top-tier football ownership.