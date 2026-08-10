Jeff Bezos is buying a stake in Liverpool FC
What's the story
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is close to finalizing a deal to acquire a one-third stake in Liverpool Football Club. The announcement could come as early as this week, Sky News reported. The consortium behind the acquisition also includes Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin and is led by Amit Bhatia, son-in-law of steel billionaire Lakshmi Mittal.
Financial impact
Deal to make Liverpool one of the richest clubs
The investment from Bezos and Saverin is expected to value Liverpool FC at a whopping $6 billion.
This would make it one of the richest deals in sports history.
The move comes as FIFA President Gianni Infantino has proposed selling a stake in the commercial rights to tournaments, including the men's World Cup, sparking debates about football's financial structure.
Investment trend
Sports as an independent asset class
Bezos's potential involvement in Liverpool FC's consortium underscores the growing perception of sports as an independent asset class among wealthy investors.
Saverin, who was part of a failed takeover bid for Chelsea FC in 2022, is also a member of this consortium.
The deal is now expected to be slightly larger than initially thought, possibly involving a stake of over 30%.
Club performance
Liverpool last won Premier League title in 2024-25
Liverpool FC last won the Premier League title in 2024-25 but is facing a transitional season after firing head coach Arne Slot and losing veteran forward Mo Salah.
However, if the club's valuation reaches $6 billion, it will further cement Fenway Sports Group's (FSG) financial success since taking over as owners 16 years ago.
FSG bought Liverpool for just £300 million when it was in a financially troubled state.
Official statement
Last stake sale at Liverpool was in 2023
A spokesperson for FSG confirmed last month that an investment consortium led by Bhatia has shown interest in making a strategic minority investment in Liverpool FC.
However, the group declined to comment on the potential timing of a deal.
The last stake sale at Liverpool was in 2023, when Dynasty Equity bought a small stake valuing it at over $4.5 billion.