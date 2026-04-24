Jeff Bezos co-led Protect Prometheus AI raises $10B, valued $38B
Business
Protect Prometheus, an AI lab co-led by Jeff Bezos, has landed a massive $10 billion in new funding, bumping its value up to about $38 billion.
The lab is all about using AI to help design and build real-world products, aiming to make engineering and manufacturing way more efficient.
Bezos, Vik Bajaj recruit talent, investors
Bezos and former Google executive Vik Bajaj are pulling in top investors from tech and industry worldwide.
The team is snapping up talent from places like OpenAI and Google DeepMind and has even brought Blue Origin CEO David Limp onto the board.
Bezos is also reaching out globally for more backers, showing he's serious about making Protect Prometheus a major player in the global AI scene.