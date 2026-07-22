Jeff Bezos in talks to buy Liverpool stake for £1.35bn
Business
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is in talks to join a group led by Amit Bhatia, aiming to buy around a 30% stake in Liverpool FC for £1.35 billion.
If the deal goes through, Bezos, currently the world's fourth-richest person, would get a piece of one of football's biggest clubs.
Mittal backed group values Liverpool £4.5bn
Bhatia's team, backed by steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, values Liverpool at around £4.5 billion, topping Manchester United's recent price tag.
To focus on this move, Bhatia sold his shares in QPR.
Fenway Sports Group (FSG), Liverpool's current owner, has confirmed it is open to strategic minority investors as it considers a strategic minority investment.