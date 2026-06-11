Jeff Bezos launches Prometheus to build an artificial general engineer Business Jun 11, 2026

Jeff Bezos just kicked off Prometheus, an AI startup aiming to shake up engineering and manufacturing.

The big idea? Build an "artificial general engineer" that can design and make advanced products (think jet engines) faster than ever.

In an interview, Bezos brushed aside worries about AI stealing jobs, saying it'll actually create a "labor shortage in the economy" by ramping up demand for innovation.