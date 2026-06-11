Jeff Bezos launches Prometheus to build an artificial general engineer
Jeff Bezos just kicked off Prometheus, an AI startup aiming to shake up engineering and manufacturing.
The big idea? Build an "artificial general engineer" that can design and make advanced products (think jet engines) faster than ever.
In an interview, Bezos brushed aside worries about AI stealing jobs, saying it'll actually create a "labor shortage in the economy" by ramping up demand for innovation.
Prometheus streamlines invention for small teams
Prometheus wants to help small teams pull off big breakthroughs in less time.
By streamlining the invention process, these groups could create things previously only possible for huge companies.
As Bezos put it, they're giving smaller teams "to empower engineers and make an invention easier and faster, so smaller teams can do much bigger things on much shorter time cycles."
Prometheus joins tech leaders' AI ventures
Prometheus joins other new AI ventures from tech leaders like Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick and Coinbase co-founder Brian Armstrong.
The push shows how AI is becoming central to tech innovation across industries, especially when it comes to boosting productivity in engineering.