Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Bezos donate $100 million for endangered species
Business
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos are donating $100 million through the Bezos Earth Fund to help save endangered animals.
Their money will support the new Species Recovery Alliance, which launched at a big U.N. biodiversity conference in Armenia.
The focus? Protecting species that are most at risk, as identified by global experts.
Alliance targets 31,000 high-risk species
The Bezos Earth Fund is one of nine founding members of the alliance, which aims to rescue more than 31,000 high-risk species through things like habitat restoration and disease control.
As Cristian Samper from the fund put it, "We know how to bring species back from the brink. What too many conservation teams lack is reliable funding to keep that work going."