Jeff Bezos says AI could cut workweek to 3 days
Business
Jeff Bezos is pretty optimistic about how AI might change our jobs.
In a recent chat at Blue Origin's Cape Canaveral site, he said smarter tech could boost productivity so much that some people might only need to work three days a week, or even get by on just one income per household.
Jeff Bezos on AI, moon plans
Bezos said AI could boost productivity so much that some people might only need to work three days a week, or even get by on just one income per household.
He also talked up his big plans for the Moon: he said Blue Origin and NASA are teaming up to send Americans back by 2028 and set up regular deliveries, with hopes of using lunar resources for future space industries.