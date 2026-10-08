Jeff Bezos says Blue Origin likely to pursue IPO
Business
Jeff Bezos just shared that Blue Origin, his space company, is likely to pursue an initial public offering in the coming years.
This comes on the heels of a massive $10 billion funding round, the first time Blue Origin has taken outside investment.
An IPO could open the door for more people to invest in the booming space industry.
Blue Origin valued at $140 billion
That new funding pushed Blue Origin's value up to $140 billion, putting it head-to-head with SpaceX.
Since 2000, Bezos has put $28 billion of his own money into the company.
Looking ahead, Blue Origin has big NASA and US Space Force contracts lined up, including for the Artemis lunar program, and plans to restart its New Glenn rocket launches in December after a recent setback.