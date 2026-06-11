Jeff Bezos says Prometheus will use AI to transform industries

Prometheus raising $12B at $41B valuation

Prometheus, co-founded by Bezos and Vik Bajaj, is raising $12 billion at a massive $41 billion valuation.

Their focus? Creating AI tools that solve real engineering problems, like speeding up jet engine design from more than a decade to just years.

Bajaj says this could make the "physical economy" (about 60% of global GDP) way more efficient and open up new opportunities for engineers and workers.