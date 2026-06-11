Jeff Bezos says Prometheus will use AI to transform industries
Business
Jeff Bezos thinks the next big AI breakthrough won't happen in offices. It'll be in factories and engineering labs.
He told CNBC that while chatbots are useful for handling information, they can't tackle hands-on challenges.
His new startup, Prometheus, is all about using AI to transform industries like aerospace and energy.
Prometheus raising $12B at $41B valuation
Prometheus, co-founded by Bezos and Vik Bajaj, is raising $12 billion at a massive $41 billion valuation.
Their focus? Creating AI tools that solve real engineering problems, like speeding up jet engine design from more than a decade to just years.
Bajaj says this could make the "physical economy" (about 60% of global GDP) way more efficient and open up new opportunities for engineers and workers.