Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin tops list of riskiest projects
Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin tops a new list of the world's riskiest and most expensive projects, with about $5.5 billion linked to building a reusable space-tourism business.
The study also flagged travel to the International Space Station and another unnamed venture as high-risk, though less costly.
Space travel is still super pricey
Blue Origin made history with its first crewed flight in 2021, but space travel is still super pricey—just getting to the ISS can cost tens of millions per seat.
Even with cool tech and ambitious goals, there are real dangers like launch failures and radiation exposure.
Bezos's bold vision for space
Bezos wants to move heavy industry into orbit and build infrastructure in space—a bold vision that shows he's willing to take big risks for long-term rewards.
His approach is all about thinking ahead, even when the outcome isn't guaranteed.