Jeff Bezos's mother Jackie dies at 78; was Amazon founder's mentor

Born Jacklyn Marie Gise in Virginia in 1946 and raised in New Mexico , Jackie became pregnant with Jeff at 16 and gave birth at 17 while still in high school. After splitting with Jeff's biological father, she married Cuban immigrant Miguel Bezos—who adopted Jeff—and together they raised three kids while moving often for Miguel's engineering career.

At 40, Jackie earned a degree from the College of Saint Elizabeth in New Jersey.

In 1995, she and Miguel made the first investment that helped launch Amazon.

They later started the Bezos Family Foundation in 2000 to support education projects like the Vroom app and youth leadership programs.

Just last year (2024), their foundation donated $185 million to the Aspen Institute for youth development.