Jefferies: AI memory chip super cycle boosts South Korea's economy
Business
AI is shaking up the semiconductor world, and memory chips are at the center of it all.
According to Jefferies, massive investments in AI have sparked a "super cycle," especially for South Korea, where this surge is powering real economic growth.
South Korea's semiconductor exports surge 193%
South Korea's semiconductor exports soared 193% year over year, hitting $133 billion and making up nearly half of the country's total exports.
This industry also drove over half of South Korea's GDP growth last quarter.
With no signs of slowing down in global AI spending, chipmakers and companies building AI infrastructure are seeing big benefits.