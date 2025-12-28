Why Jefferies's investment portfolio shifted weightage from China to India

Global investment bank Jefferies has announced a strategic shift in its Asia Pacific ex-Japan relative-return portfolio. The firm has increased its weightage for India and Taiwan by 1% each. This adjustment was made by reducing the weightage for China and Indonesia, according to Jefferies's latest strategy note. The move comes amid changing macroeconomic conditions and varying growth prospects across the region.

Market confidence Portfolio adjustments reflect confidence in India, Taiwan Jefferies's latest strategy note shows an increase in India's recommended weightage to 17%, while Taiwan's allocation has also been raised. The move highlights the bank's confidence in their medium-term earnings outlook and structural growth drivers. On the other hand, China's weightage has been reduced and Indonesia has seen a slight cutback.

Strategic reassessment Jefferies's reallocation strategy The portfolio reallocation comes as Jefferies grapples with rising uncertainty over China's economic recovery and policy direction. The firm is also eyeing selective opportunities in other Asian markets. It said India continues to thrive on strong local demand, infrastructure-led growth, and improving corporate balance sheets. These factors make it a favored market in the region.