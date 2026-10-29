Jefferies gives NSE 'Buy' rating and ₹2,085 target on Thursday
Business
NSE's stock got a boost on Thursday, October 29 after global investment firm Jefferies gave it a "Buy" rating and set a target price of ₹2,085, about 16% higher than it was trading at ₹1,790.20 this morning.
Basically, Jefferies thinks NSE has some solid growth ahead.
Jefferies predicts 15% revenue, 16% earnings
Jefferies likes NSE's strong position in the market and its multiple ways of making money.
They are predicting revenue could grow by 15% each year from FY27 to FY29, with earnings growing even faster at 16% thanks to better margins.
Plus, new initiatives could push earnings per share up another 15% by FY30, showing confidence in NSE's ability to handle challenges and keep expanding.