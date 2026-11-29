Jefferies ranks India 2nd for market stability due to rules
India scored the second spot (right after the U.S.) as one of the world's most dynamic capital markets, according to Jefferies's GREED & fear report.
The big reason? India's rules help keep foreign money from rushing out, which means local investors have a bigger role in keeping things steady and active.
Indian investors shun passive funds
While lots of investors in Asia and Latin America are shifting their money to US stocks, India's market is holding strong.
The report points out that Indian investors like mixing things up with mid-cap stocks and don't rely much on passive funds.
Plus, Indian investment apps don't allow "payment for order flow," so people are actually engaging with the market, not just following trends.