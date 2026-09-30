Jefferies starts coverage on Molbio Diagnostics with buy, 27% upside

Molbio Diagnostics just got a big thumbs-up from Jefferies, which started coverage with a "buy" rating and sees the stock rising another 27%.

The company's shares made quite an entrance on August 17, 2026, opening above its IPO price and quickly jumping over 21%.

At one point, the stock soared to ₹1,686.80 before settling at ₹1,272, giving early investors some impressive gains.