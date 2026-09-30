Jefferies starts coverage on Molbio Diagnostics with buy, 27% upside
Molbio Diagnostics just got a big thumbs-up from Jefferies, which started coverage with a "buy" rating and sees the stock rising another 27%.
The company's shares made quite an entrance on August 17, 2026, opening above its IPO price and quickly jumping over 21%.
At one point, the stock soared to ₹1,686.80 before settling at ₹1,272, giving early investors some impressive gains.
Molbio Diagnostics's Truenat tests 30 diseases
The buzz comes from Molbio's innovative Truenat platform, a small but mighty device that tests for 30 diseases and is patent-protected in 100+ countries.
On top of that, it's expanding into new products like Prorad and Optrascan.
Jefferies expects Molbio's revenue to keep growing fast (22% CAGR), with profits rising even quicker.
Their target price for the stock is ₹1,600, thanks to this steady innovation and global reach.