Jefferies's Christopher Wood picks India's power sector over AI frenzy
Jefferies's global equity strategist Christopher Wood is making waves by picking India's power sector over the global AI frenzy in his latest portfolio update.
He swapped ABB India for Hitachi Energy India, saying he sees more promise in meeting India's rising need for electricity and renewables than chasing the combined capital expenditure of $990 billion in 2027 by four major US technology companies, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Meta Platforms.
Christopher Wood bullish on India energy
Wood points out that India's industrial scene is heating up thanks to affordable solar energy and better battery tech.
He's especially optimistic about sectors like semiconductors and solar manufacturing, which are getting a boost from government incentives.
With investment numbers like growing capital formation and machinery imports on the rise, Wood believes companies like Hitachi Energy are set to benefit as India's demand for electricity could double by 2035, making this a moment worth watching.