Starlink rival OneWeb's founder was advised by Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted child sex offender, was an adviser in the establishment of OneWeb. The company is a major competitor to Elon Musk 's Starlink satellite network. Emails released by the US Department of Justice as part of the "Epstein Files" show Epstein's role in advising OneWeb founder Greg Wyler, during his fundraising efforts for the low-Earth orbit satellite network company.

Confirmation No investment was made by Epstein: Wyler Wyler confirmed Epstein's advisory role in his fundraising efforts, stating that "Epstein said he had professional relationships with and advised many in the tech industry" at the time. However, he clarified that while Epstein did discuss investing, no investment was ever made. He stressed that he never accepted any offer or request from Epstein to invest or support any company associated with him.

Restructuring Eutelsat merged with OneWeb in 2023 A spokesperson for Eutelsat Communications SA, the owner of OneWeb, revealed that Wyler left the company when it filed for Chapter 11 in March 2020. The company was restructured and refinanced under new ownership and governance after being rescued from bankruptcy by the UK government and India's Bharti Enterprises Ltd. In 2023, France's Eutelsat merged with OneWeb.

Position Wyler's interactions with Musk before Starlink launched Wyler is now the founder and CEO of E-Space, another satellite network start-up. He confirmed his interactions with Epstein were always professional. The released emails provide a glimpse into Wyler's relationship with Musk before Starlink became the world's largest satellite network. In May 2014, Epstein advised Wyler on bringing in competitive bidders for his company, to which he replied he'd had dinner at Musk's place.

