Jensen Huang calls Germany Japan China top tech manufacturing countries
Business
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang just called Germany, Japan, and China the world's top tech and manufacturing nations, leaving out the US this time.
Chatting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at NVIDIA's GTC Berlin event, Huang said China's rapid industrial shift alongside the digital age has helped these countries stand out globally.
Huang: US curbs spurred China's chipmaking
Huang pointed out that US trade restrictions have actually pushed China to ramp up its own chip production and tech projects.
Still, he believes American companies can keep up with global rivals.
His take highlights how fast the balance of tech leadership is shifting around the world.