Jensen Huang defends NVIDIA AI bets citing tens of billions
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is standing by the company's huge bets on artificial intelligence, even as some critics accuse NVIDIA of inflating demand.
On CNBC, he said skeptics, "I think they're missing a very big point," explaining that today's AI startups need tens of billions of dollars to get funded and become profitable.
NVIDIA data center sales jump 117%
NVIDIA isn't just building chips: it's backing major AI players like OpenAI and Anthropic, investing in a new Ohio campus for OpenAI, and teaming up with financial firms to help raise funds for data centers.
Despite concerns about "circular financing," Huang says traditional funding just doesn't cut it for ambitious AI projects.
The payoff? NVIDIA pulled in revenue last quarter, more than double last year, with data center sales jumping 117%.