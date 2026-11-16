Jensen Huang departs, Colette Kress interim CEO, NVIDIA AI steadies
Jensen Huang just stepped down as NVIDIA's CEO (yes, the face of the company), but according to IBM's Arvind Krishna, this is unlikely to have an immediate impact on NVIDIA's big push into AI.
Colette Kress is stepping in as interim CEO for now.
Krishna says NVIDIA's packed order books and huge demand mean the company (and the whole AI world) should stay steady for the next few years.
IBM's Krishna urges continued AI investment
Krishna doesn't see any reason to panic or pull back on AI investments just because of a leadership change.
He points out that NVIDIA is still a backbone for AI tech and funding, and that these transitions can play out differently than what we saw with Apple after Steve Jobs left the second time.
With Harvey C. Jones stepping in as the company's first-ever chairman and a search on for a permanent CEO, Krishna believes NVIDIA will keep leading in AI thanks to its loyal customers and solid growth outlook.