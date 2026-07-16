Jensen Huang dines with Japan semiconductor leaders at Tokyo izakaya
Business
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang just grabbed dinner with some of the biggest names in Japan's semiconductor world (think Kioxia, Shin-Etsu Chemical, and Tokyo Electron) at a cozy izakaya in Tokyo.
Fans showed up hoping to spot kawajan-san (yep, that's Mr. Leather Jacket), highlighting just how much buzz Huang brings wherever he goes.
Meeting aimed at preserving NVIDIA partnerships
Japan supplies key tech for NVIDIA's AI chips, so this wasn't just a casual meetup: it was about keeping those crucial partnerships strong.