Jensen Huang in Seoul calls AI stock slump buying opportunity
Business
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang thinks the recent slump in AI tech stocks is actually a good chance to snag them at lower prices.
He shared this upbeat outlook during his visit to Seoul, pointing out that worries about market overheating and US interest rates sparked the selloff.
Still, Huang believes we're just at the beginning of building AI infrastructure, comparing its future impact to how the internet changed everything.
NVIDIA-SK Hynix multi-year AI memory deal
Huang also discussed NVIDIA's new multi-year deal with SK Hynix to develop advanced memory chips for AI, making SK Hynix a strong competitor against Samsung.
After South Korea's president noted the market was undervalued, SK Hynix shares pared losses, showing investors are still excited about what's next for AI.