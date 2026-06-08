Jensen Huang in Seoul calls AI stock slump buying opportunity Business Jun 08, 2026

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang thinks the recent slump in AI tech stocks is actually a good chance to snag them at lower prices.

He shared this upbeat outlook during his visit to Seoul, pointing out that worries about market overheating and US interest rates sparked the selloff.

Still, Huang believes we're just at the beginning of building AI infrastructure, comparing its future impact to how the internet changed everything.