Jensen Huang investigated after admitting unfaithfulness amid Chinese spy allegation

Jensen Huang, the head of NVIDIA, is under investigation after admitting to unfaithfulness to his wife.

Alice Huang, a top executive at Megaspeed, a data center company based in Singapore, and also known as Huang Le, was identified by US intelligence as a possible Chinese spy.

The news broke on November 8 and has put NVIDIA in the spotlight, but the company's board is sticking by him for now, mainly because there is so much money at stake and there is also no clear successor.