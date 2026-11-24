Jensen Huang is back at NVIDIA but legal troubles remain
What's the story
NVIDIA's board has reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as CEO, following US President Donald Trump's intervention. This comes less than two weeks after Huang resigned over allegations of extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy. Reports of Huang's ties to a suspected spy forced his resignation as CEO and triggered a wave of fallout, including FBI and SEC probes, congressional hearings, an internal board review, and a proposed investor class-action lawsuit.
Accusations
Allegations of extramarital affairs and espionage
Huang is accused of having an affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman with alleged ties to Beijing.
He has also been accused of affairs with at least two NVIDIA employees. While he admitted to infidelity and apologized, he hasn't publicly addressed the individual relationships in detail.
China has denied the espionage allegations.
Defense strategy
Legal implications of Huang's reinstatement
Following Trump's statement that Huang didn't pose a national security risk, NVIDIA said it was confident in his reinstatement.
This could bolster NVIDIA's legal defenses against an investor's derivative lawsuit seeking to hold the NVIDIA board liable for failing to oversee Huang's actions.
The lawsuit claims the board allowed NVIDIA to make repeated assurances about Huang's relationship with Alice and her former company (Megaspeed) until the allegations were public.
Ongoing inquiry
Ongoing internal investigation at NVIDIA
NVIDIA has formed a committee of independent directors to assist in an internal investigation with law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. The committee is still probing the matter.
Legal experts say Trump's remarks could strengthen the board of directors' defenses against potential export control violations.
However, attorney Lee Squitieri representing the shareholder in the derivative lawsuit said reappointing Huang doesn't change liability scenarios much and issues extend beyond possible export control violations.
Ongoing probes
FBI probe into Huang's alleged affair with Alice
Trump has said the FBI is probing Huang's affair with Alice, but details remain vague.
The Department of Justice has said it had no evidence of wrongdoing by NVIDIA or Huang.
Meanwhile, attorneys general in Missouri and California have said their investigations into the entire controversy will continue.
Legal challenges
SEC investigation into NVIDIA and proposed class action lawsuit
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating NVIDIA for possible accounting issues.
A proposed class action was filed in San Jose federal court on November 9, alleging the company and Huang defrauded shareholders by concealing his alleged relationship with Alice and Megaspeed.
The lawsuit didn't specify damages but noted a significant drop in stock value from its peak to the end of the class period, amounting to about $1 trillion in market cap loss.