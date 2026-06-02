Jensen Huang links N1X launch to billions of AI agents

NVIDIA Microsoft to ship AI superchip

NVIDIA isn't stopping there: it is teaming up with Microsoft on an AI superchip for PCs that drops this fall, aiming to totally reinvent what your computer can do.

It will go head-to-head with chips from AMD, Intel, and Apple.

Huang also addressed worries about jobs by saying that smarter tech will actually open up more opportunities for software developers as coding gets even more productive.

Plus, NVIDIA's chips remain key for training popular AIs like ChatGPT, so expect its tech to keep shaping how we all use AI every day.