Jensen Huang opposes banning US AI chip exports to China
Business
NVIDIA's Jensen Huang isn't a fan of banning US AI chip sales to China.
On the Dwarkesh Podcast, he called the idea "completely ridiculous," saying American companies should be able to compete in foreign markets.
He explained that China can still build impressive AI models using less advanced chips, like Anthropic's Mythos, so blocking top-tier hardware won't really stop their progress.
Huang urges keeping US tech central
Huang warned that cutting off trade might just push China to develop its own tech ecosystem, leaving American companies out and creating two separate standards worldwide.
Instead, he believes the smarter move is for the US to keep its technology at the center of global AI, so competitors stay connected to American innovation rather than breaking away.