Jensen Huang reinstated as NVIDIA CEO after Trump endorsement
Jensen Huang is back as NVIDIA's CEO after stepping down briefly.
His return was announced just hours after Donald Trump publicly called for it, with NVIDIA's board unanimously voting him in amid concerns about national security and the company's future.
Trump's support sparked a surge in investor confidence, sending NVIDIA's stock up by over 25%.
Alice Huang alleged China ties flagged
Huang had resigned following an alleged affair with Alice Huang, who is alleged to have ties to China's Ministry of State Security, raising red flags for US intelligence over possible espionage and chip export issues.
While Huang admitted to his mistake, he denied knowing about any spy connections.
The board decided that bringing him back was the best move to keep NVIDIA strong and stable.