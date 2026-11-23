Jensen Huang reinstated as NVIDIA CEO, Nasdaq-100 up over $2T
Big moves in tech: After NVIDIA's stock soared over 31% after the company's unexpected decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, the Nasdaq-100 index is set to gain more than $2 trillion in value.
The index jumped 6.6% to 26,680.6 points, marking its biggest single-day rally since April last year and sending a wave of excitement through the AI and tech world.
Tech giants and neocloud companies rally
NVIDIA's leadership shakeup didn't just boost its own shares: Alphabet, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, SpaceX, and AMD all saw strong gains too.
Even neocloud companies like Nebius, which surged more than 30%, and CoreWeave shot up 28%.
Meanwhile, Anthropic stayed pretty steady amid all the action as it entered its third trading session following its IPO on Thursday.