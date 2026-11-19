Jensen Huang resigns as NVIDIA CEO over conduct allegations
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has stepped down following personal misconduct allegations, including an affair with an alleged Chinese spy.
In her first address, Interim CEO Colette Kress told employees it's time to "move forward," while board Chairman Harvey Jones confirmed that Huang won't be coming back.
Board Chairman Harvey Jones backed the decision, saying the board accepted Huang's resignation due to his "personal conduct" and "lack of candor," and that "We will not compromise our requirements for the sake of expediency."
NVIDIA board rejects Huang reinstatement petitions
Even with 200,000 signatures (and Elon Musk) calling for Huang's return, the board isn't budging. They want a new leader who fits NVIDIA's future.
To help steady things, Kress announced early equity pay raises for December.
Meanwhile, NVIDIA just hit a record $115.8 billion in quarterly revenue, though investors are still nervous about what comes next.