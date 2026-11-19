NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has stepped down following personal misconduct allegations, including an affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

In her first address, Interim CEO Colette Kress told employees it's time to "move forward," while board Chairman Harvey Jones confirmed that Huang won't be coming back.

Board Chairman Harvey Jones backed the decision, saying the board accepted Huang's resignation due to his "personal conduct" and "lack of candor," and that "We will not compromise our requirements for the sake of expediency."