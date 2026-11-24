Jensen Huang returns as NVIDIA CEO, adds $1 trillion
Jensen Huang just returned as NVIDIA's CEO, and it's got everyone talking. His comeback sparked a 37% jump in NVIDIA's stock, adding $1 trillion in value.
Uday Kotak called it "one of the most consequential decisions" that shows how serious the US is about staying ahead in AI and tech.
Trump had JD Vance contact board
President Trump played a behind-the-scenes role by having Vice President JD Vance get in touch with NVIDIA's board to discuss a return.
Even with some controversy around Huang, the board brought him back after getting national security reassurances from Trump's team.
With NVIDIA leading the way in AI chips, Huang's return helps keep the US at the front of global tech, and shows just how tightly business, politics, and innovation are linked right now.