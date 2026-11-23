Jensen Huang is back as NVIDIA CEO
What's the story
Jensen Huang has been reinstated as the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NVIDIA. The decision was taken unanimously by the company's Board of Directors. The board said it was satisfied with Huang's candor and leadership ability during discussions and meetings with him. It also took into consideration inputs from senior United States government officials before taking the decision.
Concerns
What did the board say?
The NVIDIA board concluded that Huang's reinstatement did not pose any national security risk.
"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners, as well as customers," said Harvey C Jones, Chair of the Board.
Leadership
'Honored to lead NVIDIA at start of new industrial revolution'
Huang thanked the board and senior executives for their support during this transition. He said he was honored to return to lead NVIDIA at the start of a new industrial revolution. "I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment," he added.
Investigation
Investigation into alleged foreign intelligence operation
Harvey Jones will continue as Board Chair and Colette Kress will remain Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Kress had served as interim CEO during Huang's absence.
The reinstatement comes amid an ongoing investigation into an alleged foreign intelligence operation targeting Huang.
NVIDIA has formed a committee of independent directors to probe this matter, with independent legal counsel appointed to assist in the investigation.
Compliance oversight
NVIDIA looking for new Chief Compliance Officer
NVIDIA has also set up a separate National Security and Export Control Committee, consisting of independent directors.
This committee will handle trade compliance and national security risks with the help of legal advisers and expert consultants.
The company is also looking for a new Chief Compliance Officer to manage compliance across NVIDIA.