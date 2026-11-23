Jensen Huang returns as NVIDIA CEO and shares jump 30%
Jensen Huang is officially back as NVIDIA's president and chief executive officer (CEO), and Wall Street cheered: NVIDIA shares jumped 30% after his return.
The board's unanimous decision, made after talks with US officials, helped calm worries about national security and brought a wave of confidence back to investors.
AMD Broadcom up 4% TSMC 13%
Huang's comeback didn't just lift NVIDIA. Big names like AMD and Broadcom saw their stocks rise by 4%, while Arm Holdings got a boost after its CEO renewed his contract amid rumors he might lead NVIDIA.
Even memory chip makers like Micron and SK Hynix rallied, and TSMC, NVIDIA's supplier, enjoyed a 13% jump.