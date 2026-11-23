Jensen Huang returns as NVIDIA CEO, Colette Kress resumes CFO
Jensen Huang, NVIDIA's founder, has officially returned as CEO just 11 days after stepping down.
The board brought him back unanimously following talks with US officials.
Colette Kress, who filled in as interim CEO, will continue her usual CFO role.
Jensen Huang resigned amid extramarital allegations
Huang resigned after allegations of personal misconduct: three extramarital relationships, including one reportedly with a suspected Chinese spy.
Despite initial hesitation, the board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang's candor and ability to lead NVIDIA, and confirmed there are no national security concerns.
After coming back, Huang thanked everyone for their support and said, "I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution."