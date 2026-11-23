Huang resigned after allegations of personal misconduct: three extramarital relationships, including one reportedly with a suspected Chinese spy.

Despite initial hesitation, the board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang's candor and ability to lead NVIDIA, and confirmed there are no national security concerns.

After coming back, Huang thanked everyone for their support and said, "I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution."