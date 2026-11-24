Jensen Huang returns to NVIDIA, apologizes and pledges better leadership
Jensen Huang just made his return as NVIDIA's CEO, walking into headquarters to cheers and a standing ovation.
In his first talk back, he apologized for the disruption caused by his brief resignation and promised to be "a better CEO."
He even joked about needing IT's help with a new PC.
Board reinstates Huang, stock up 32%
Huang's return happened after NVIDIA's board reversed its decision to let him go, thanks in part to support from President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and a "Stand with Jensen" petition that reportedly gathered more than 200,000 signatures.
The news sent NVIDIA's stock soaring by 32% and gave the Nasdaq a healthy boost too.