Jensen Huang returns to NVIDIA as US blacklists Megaspeed International
Jensen Huang just made his return as NVIDIA's CEO, but the spotlight quickly shifted when the US government blacklisted Singapore-based Megaspeed International on the same day.
Megaspeed's former CEO Alice Huang, who's reportedly close to Jensen and still owns a big chunk of the company, is now caught up in efforts to keep US tech from reaching China.
Megaspeed International investigation prompts NVIDIA blocklisting
Megaspeed landed in hot water after a 2024 investigation into possible export-control violations.
By mid-2025, NVIDIA had put Megaspeed on its internal sales blocklist after US officials requested sales records.
Later, both US and Singaporean authorities checked out Megaspeed's operations and questioned Alice herself.
Even though Megaspeed was a major NVIDIA customer, part of a bigger push by the US to tighten control over where its technology ends up.