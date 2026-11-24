Jensen Huang returns to NVIDIA headquarters after stepping down
Jensen Huang, NVIDIA's co-founder and CEO, made a quick return to the company's Santa Clara headquarters, less than two weeks after stepping down over personal allegations.
His comeback was met with cheers from employees (and his trademark leather jacket) and public support from Donald Trump and Elon Musk.
NVIDIA shares up 31.5% despite criticism
Huang's return sent NVIDIA shares up a whopping 31.5%, showing just how much faith investors have in his leadership.
While some critics question his startup funding strategies, Huang says NVIDIA is financing genuine demand.
Despite pushback from US lawmakers from both parties, he's seen as "too big to fire" and remains a major force in shaping AI worldwide.