Jensen Huang returns to NVIDIA, vows to be better CEO
Jensen Huang, NVIDIA's founder and CEO, is back at the company after a short break that followed some personal scandals.
Employees welcomed him with cheers at headquarters, and after basking in chants of his name, Huang briefly addressed the crowd, "I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around."
Jensen Huang receives backing amid criticism
Huang stepped down earlier this month after allegations involving an affair with an alleged Chinese spy raised security concerns.
Despite this, he got strong backing from the tech world: more than 200,000 people signed an open letter supporting him, and leaders such as Elon Musk spoke up too. Even President Donald Trump helped facilitate his return.
Still, not everyone's on board: some employees describe his leadership as harsh, showing just how divided opinions are about his comeback.