Jensen Huang's leather jacket goes under the hammer for ₹9cr
What's the story
Jensen Huang, the CEO of NVIDIA, is known for his signature look of black leather jackets. The style has been his go-to for nearly two decades, making an appearance at product launches and tech conferences alike. One such jacket went under the hammer at Sotheby's recently, attracting a lot of attention from collectors and selling for an astounding $960,000 (around ₹9.2 crore).
Auction details
A look at the jacket
The jacket, a pre-owned and personally signed Tom Ford piece, was sold after 65 bids.
Its final sale price was 16 times higher than Sotheby's pre-auction estimate of $40,000 to $60,000.
The auction house confirmed that the jacket had been photo-matched to Huang during the Hon Hai Tech Day in Taipei on October 18, 2023.
Philanthropic initiative
Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Edge Institute
The sale was a philanthropic effort by Long Journey Ventures, with proceeds going to the Edge Institute.
The nonprofit is described as an organization dedicated to bringing together people at the forefront of tech, science, culture, and society in temporary communities (Edge Cities) to collaborate toward a better future.
The funds will provide fellowships, grants, and residencies for young innovators to pursue their passions and projects.
Style influence
Huang once swapped jackets with Mark Zuckerberg
Huang's unique style has not only defined his public persona but also caught the attention of other tech leaders.
In 2024, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg traded jackets with Huang in a sports-style "jersey swap."
Later that year, during a computer graphics conference, Huang gave another jacket to Zuckerberg who joked about its value due to prior use.