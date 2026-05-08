Jensen Huang says he'd join Trump in China if invited
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says he'd be "If invited, it would be a privilege — it would be a great honor to represent the United States and to go to China with President Trump, and let the president announce whatever he decides to announce" to join President Trump's team for the big China summit on May 14-15, where Trump will meet President Xi Jinping.
This could be a pretty important moment for tech and global business, especially with AI in the mix.
White House planning tech leader delegation
The White House is planning to bring top tech leaders along: Huang could join names like Blackstone's Steve Schwarzman and Citigroup's Jane Fraser.
NVIDIA has been pushing to ease restrictions on selling its advanced AI chips to China.
Notably, last December saw the US green-light shipments of NVIDIA's H200 processors there, a sign of the US easing restrictions on NVIDIA's H200 shipments.