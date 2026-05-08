Jensen Huang says he'd join Trump in China if invited Business May 08, 2026

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says he'd be "If invited, it would be a privilege — it would be a great honor to represent the United States and to go to China with President Trump, and let the president announce whatever he decides to announce" to join President Trump's team for the big China summit on May 14-15, where Trump will meet President Xi Jinping.

This could be a pretty important moment for tech and global business, especially with AI in the mix.