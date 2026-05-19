Jensen Huang says NVIDIA lost China market amid political tensions
NVIDIA's grip on the Chinese market has slipped away, dropping from about 90% of the world's market share to basically nothing in China.
CEO Jensen Huang says that's all thanks to ongoing political tensions.
Still, he's hopeful that China's market may open again in the future.
Jensen Huang opposes cutting US chips
Huang shared on Bloomberg that "The Chinese government has to decide how much of their local market they want to protect," but he believes things could change over time.
He's been part of big talks between US and Chinese leaders about NVIDIA chips, though no deals have happened yet.
Meanwhile, China is pushing hard for its own tech, with companies like Huawei and DeepSeek relying more on homegrown chips.
Huang also warns against cutting off US chip exports, saying it would be "completely ridiculous."