Jensen Huang stepped down while Colette Kress offers pay raises
NVIDIA's founder, Jensen Huang, stepped down as CEO after personal scandals but still has a big influence inside the company, plus support from big names like Elon Musk.
Interim CEO Colette Kress is trying to win over employees with pay raises and equity grants, hoping to steady the ship after an all-hands meeting on Wednesday.
NVIDIA board rejects Jensen Huang return
The board, led by Chairman Harvey C. Jones, is not bringing Huang back and is actively searching for a new CEO to replace Kress.
To keep things stable and limit Huang's sway (especially since his family holds senior roles at NVIDIA), they have set up a new board-level committee focusing on national security policies.
The company is clearly at a crossroads, balancing old loyalties with plans for a fresh start.